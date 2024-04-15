Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI stock remained flat at $40.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

