Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

UBER stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

