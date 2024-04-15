Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,839,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 409,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

