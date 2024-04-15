Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,889,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $19,672,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.81. 374,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,856. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.