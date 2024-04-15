Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,496 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 396,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

