Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.73.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $623.51. 565,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

