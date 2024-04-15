Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,153 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:X traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 204,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

