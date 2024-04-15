Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 962 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.10. 128,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

