Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 839,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

Waldencast stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Waldencast has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 440.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.