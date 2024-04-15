W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.15 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

