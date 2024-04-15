W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.