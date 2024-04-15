W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $54.10. 721,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,814. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

