Voss Capital LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Voss Capital LLC cut its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,083 shares during the period. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of i3 Verticals worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 133,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,909. The firm has a market cap of $761.24 million, a P/E ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

