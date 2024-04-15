Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $253.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

