Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 56,100 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.26% of Pentair worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

