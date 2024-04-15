Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,285 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

