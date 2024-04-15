Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 31,248 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.86.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

