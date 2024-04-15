Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,176 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $231.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.