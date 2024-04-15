Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $25,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $222.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average is $195.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

