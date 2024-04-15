Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,844,000 after buying an additional 73,564 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $658.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.38.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

