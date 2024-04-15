Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $52.89 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $441.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average of $406.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

