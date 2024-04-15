Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $43.40 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 79,990 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $518.45 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares in the company, valued at $31,086,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

