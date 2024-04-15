Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $377.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.87. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $296.45 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.