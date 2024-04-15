Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.57. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.