Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Short Interest Update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 365,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 235.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

