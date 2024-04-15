Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.01. 161,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 228,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $702.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,523,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

