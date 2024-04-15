Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.01. 161,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 228,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $702.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,523,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
