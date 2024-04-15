Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:VTSCY traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
