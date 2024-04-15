Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:VTSCY traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

