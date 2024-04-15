Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 3.3%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $72.01. 482,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,945,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

