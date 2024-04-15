Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.