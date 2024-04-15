Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

