Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

