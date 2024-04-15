Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.27 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.04 or 0.00792340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00122071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00189488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00104620 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

