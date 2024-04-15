Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) SVP Sells $228,560.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
