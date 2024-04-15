Velas (VLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,579,264,648 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

