VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.8 %

BKR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 7,535,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

