VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 304,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 145,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.98. 5,194,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

