VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

CNP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.40. 3,613,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

