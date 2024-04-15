VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 974,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,439. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

