VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,216 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 3,384,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

