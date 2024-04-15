VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,496 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Wendy’s makes up approximately 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

