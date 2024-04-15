VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. 563,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,873. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

