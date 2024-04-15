VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 235.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 90,598 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,116,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $87.97. 31,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.36. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $101.81.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.