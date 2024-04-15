VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Graham comprises 2.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Graham stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $709.52. 11,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $551.36 and a 52-week high of $771.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.02.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
