VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 6,989,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,664. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

