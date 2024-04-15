VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $191.87. 304,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

