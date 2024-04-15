Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Warner Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.11. 924,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.