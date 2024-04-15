Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.77. 23,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $605.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

