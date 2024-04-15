Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average of $235.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

