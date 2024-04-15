Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.72. 3,758,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,917. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

