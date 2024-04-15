Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $57.65. 1,062,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,741. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

