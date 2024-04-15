Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 716,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,654. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

